FSU commit Ja'Bril Rawls recaps Official Visit prior to signing with the Seminoles

When rising high school seniors received their official scholarship offers from colleges around the country on August 1, three-star defensive back Ja'Bril Rawls wasted no time jumping on board with Florida State. Rawls committed to the Seminoles on the same day he picked up his offer following a conversation with head coach Mike Norvell.

Ever since, Rawls has remained locked in with FSU throughout the course of a productive final season at the prep level. He returned to Tallahassee for the first and only Official Visit of his high school recruitment over the weekend prior to signing with the Seminoles on Wednesday.

"It was awesome. Great experience," Rawls said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I mean, this is my first one and it's going to be my last one. I think that I have a great opportunity to play at the next level with a great team so I'm pretty blessed and thankful."

Florida State is going to give Rawls a look at both cornerback spots at the next level, primarily field corner. He caught 25 passes for 456 yards and seven touchdowns on offense and 43 tackles, 5 pass deflections, and four interceptions on defense as a senior. Rawls says the best is yet to come.

"I still got a lot more work to do I feel like," Rawls said. "I put in the time, effort, to be able to have this opportunity. I feel like I've got a lot more stuff in store for you guys."

The Florida native was one of multiple commitments on campus this weekend. He enjoyed spending time around other members of the class and is ready to get to work with them in Tallahassee.

"It was great. A lot of them are real cool, real loving," Rawls said. "I felt that it was just like I've been knew some of these kids and I trust them."

One of the unique aspects of the trip was Rawls and the other visitors getting an opportunity to watch Florida State break ground on a 150,000 square foot Football Only Facility. The facility is expected to open by the end of 2024.

"Great experience, once in a lifetime," Rawls said. "Not everybody can go to another school and go to a groundbreaking. Thankful for this facility and community."

Rawls' relationship with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson is a large reason that he's remained steadfast with the Seminoles. They talk about life on and off the field.

"Coach Woodson, it's like all love. He's like a next father figure in my life I feel like," Rawls said. "He's the man, he gives me a lot of wisdom and knowledge to take in. He gives me a lot of life lessons also."

Florida State has plans to bulk Rawls up once he makes it to campus. He will get to school on Wednesday around 8 a.m. and sign his Letter of Intent shortly afterward.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 670 overall prospect, the No. 66 CB, and the No. 105 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout bowl season.



