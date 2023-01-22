FSU's coaching staff building strong relationships with top-100 DE Dylan Stephenson

The Seminoles are building out their 2024 recruiting class with eight verbal commitments early in the cycle. Florida State is already beginning to narrow in on a couple prospects that the program has deemed as top targets.

The coaching staff is enthralled with top-100 prospect and four-star defensive end Dylan Stephenson. The long and lengthy edge-rusher made his way to Tallahassee on Saturday for Junior Day.

"I had a great time," Stephenson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Not a place that I haven't been before, you know? Just wanted to stop by and say hi."

The Florida native has been to campus multiple times in the past so he didn't learn anything new. This trip was about furthering relationships with the coaching staff.

"Nothing new. This is probably my fourth or fifth time," Stephenson said. "Just trying to continue to build relationships."

The bonds with members of the staff such as head coach Mike Norvell, defensive ends coach John Papuchis, and defensive line coach Odell Haggins are factors that have Stephenson heavily considering the Seminoles.

"Relationships. The people," Stephenson said. "They show me the facilities and stuff but the people inside this building definitely mean something to me. The entire staff."

Florida State's success with producing defensive ends over the last couple of seasons is something that has piqued Stephenson's interest. He's noticed how the strength and conditioning program is building players up.

"Really interesting because last time I came up here I saw Pat and I was like, 'oh my gosh' he looked like a totally different guy than when he was down in south Florida," Stephenson said. "They do a great job of transforming Pat and other people that have been in the program for a while. I definitely noticed that."

What stands out the most about the way the Seminoles utilize their defensive ends?

"The way they rush the passer," Stephenson said. "That's the most important thing right?"



Stephenson has been impressed by coach Papuchis' no-nonsense approach. They've developed a solid rapport.

"Very straightforward. Whatever he says to me right now, I truly believe," Stephenson said. "Whenever we get into a meeting, whatever he explains to me I feel like it's really digestible. I can see myself being here."

Prior to departing from Florida State, he sat down with coach Norvell for a meeting in his office. Norvell reiterated how much of a priority Stephenson is.

"Reiterating the same thing that we've spoken on many times before," Stephenson said. "Like how I am a priority to them and what I would get if I do come here."

Coming out of the visit, the Seminoles sit in a good spot for Stephenson.

"I feel good. Front-runners I'd say," Stephenson said.

Stephenson is trying to commit prior to his senior season. He wants to take two to three Official Visits before coming to that decision. Stephenson plans to be back at Florida State in the future.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound defensive end is regarded as the No. 92 overall prospect, the No. 8 EDGE, and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class.

