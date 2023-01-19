Genuineness of Florida State's coaching staff stands out to four-star DT D'antre Robinson

Florida State hosted its first Junior Day of 2023 over the weekend. Rising senior and four-star defensive tackle D'antre Robinson was one of around 20 prospects across multiple classes that made the trek to Tallahassee.

The Seminoles originally joined Robinson's recruitment in the summer of 2021 following his performance at Mike Norvell's first Mega Camp at FSU. Since then, he's been building a relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins, who sometimes calls him right after games.

"We talk all the time," Robinson said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "He tells me what I need to do. He tells me a whole bunch of stuff I need to know."

"He's a good person," Robinson continued. "He just lets you know everything. You are going to work hard if you come here. Sometimes you are not going to like him, but outside of football you are going to love him."

Outside of coach Haggins, Robinson communicates often with Director of High School Relations, Ryan Bartow. He facetimes with the staff and was able to attend the victory against Boston back in September to get a feel for the game atmosphere.

"We are always on the phone. We talk. We text," Robinson said. "They tell me stuff I need to work on and everything like that."

A common message that recruits and current players in the program alike echo is how honest Florida State's coaching staff is. They aren't going to sugarcoat their message if they believe something can be improved. That approach jumped out to Robinson.

"The thing that jumped out at me the most is that they didn't tell me what I am going to like here," Robinson said. "They told me what I am not going to like and what I am going to do and how I am going to work on my game."

"They are not going to sugarcoat nothing," Robinson added. "They are going to make sure that you know if you come in, you are going to work hard."

The Florida native believes that his skillset fits with how the Seminoles like to utilize their defensive linemen. He was impressed by how productive the unit was this past season.

"My playing style will fit perfectly at d-line," Robinson said. "The way that they move and they shift. And the way they get off the ball. That is how I play. That is what I would like to play."

The next step for Robinson will be stopping by in the spring to view a practice at Florida State. He says he will "probably" be back in Tallahassee in March.

"I would like to see how they practice and train," Robinson said. "I would like to know how I fit in the playing scheme, how I feel like I'm home and the relationship outside of football."

In December, Robinson released a top 15 that included Florida State, Florida, Georgia, Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Colorado, Miami, USC, Pittsburgh, Auburn, Tennessee, UCF, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Leaning towards making a decision during the middle of his senior year, the Seminoles sit in a good spot.

"My comfort level is pretty good. I'm not too far from home, but I'm not too close to home," Robinson said. "It is pretty good here."

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle is regarded as the No. 200 overall prospect, the No. 20 DL, and the No. 33 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

