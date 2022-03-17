Honesty of Florida State coaching staff stands out to 2023 OL Joe Crocker

Saturday was Crocker's first opportunity to meet with the coaching staff in person.

The month of March has seen visitors from around the country make their way to Tallahassee. Over the last two weekends, Florida State has held junior days in an effort to continue evaluating recruits and to develop stronger relationships.

2023 offensive lineman Joe Crocker and his family were on campus last Saturday. After picking up an offer from the Seminoles in January, this was his first opportunity to visit the school and meet the coaching staff in person.

“That’s the biggest thing for me, just relationships,” Crocker said. “I mean, that’s definitely the biggest thing for me was meeting everyone. I had a lot of fun. I felt welcome. We just talked about relationships. It was great.”

Throughout the majority of the visit, Crocker was with assistant offensive line coach, Cooper Williams. He also met with offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins. The way they kept it real with him during their talks really stood out.

”Honesty,” Crocker said. “Like for me, I’ll go wherever I feel like I had the best relationship and who can just tell me how it is. I’m not here for no fluff or anything. It’s just good to have the honest truth. When you have someone you can trust, stay with them."

A Nashville native, Crocker has developed a friendship with Florida State quarterback commitment Chris Parson, who plays in the same area. Parson has told him positive things about the program and now he's gotten a chance to see it for himself.

“He just told me how real everyone is," Crocker said. "Like there’s no fluff, there’s no fake. All the bonds that I can build. He just told me how great it was and how much fun he’s had and how much they’ve told him about where their program is going."

“Chris is a competitor," Crocker continued. He wants to win too. I’m the same way.”

Coming out of the weekend, Florida State sits in a good spot for Crocker. The Seminoles are near the top of his recruitment and he plans to return for another visit in the summer.

“For me, I’ve been friends with Chris Parson, being from Nashville, he was always on me coming to visit,” Crocker said. “FSU should be one of my top schools moving forward. I just had a great day. And I’m for sure going to be back in the summer probably.”

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound offensive lineman is being recruited as a guard or right tackle by FSU. He does not have a top school in his recruitment at this time.

“I’m just enjoying it,” Crocker said. “As of right now, no top schools.”

Crocker doesn't have a set time for cutting his list down or making a decision. He will do so when the time is right and that could continue into his senior season.

”I want to make sure it is the right place for my family. That could run into the season, it could be early, I don’t really know,” Crocker said. “My parents, myself, and my brother can go and see a future at. Where I can be my best self.”

