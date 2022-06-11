JUCO DE Jaden Jones talks commitment to Florida State and Mike Norvell

Florida State added a key piece to their 2023 recruiting class Saturday as JUCO product Jaden Jones announced via Twitter that he was committing to Mike Norvell and his staff.

Hutchinson Community College standout Jaden Jones popped on the radar for FSU over the spring. After seeing him in action on a visit to the school, FSU started recruiting Jones heavily, resulting in him getting on campus a few weeks ago for an unofficial visit.

After that visit, FSU turned up the heat for the talented defensive end. With the attention, and the stellar visit occurring, Jaden made the decision to commit.

“I just feel like I clicked with FSU from that visit and now,” Jones said. “I called Coach JP and told him I wanted to commit, and then I talked to Coach Norvell and he accepted me into the family. Coach JP told me the coaches were fired up right away! Coach Norvell told me to keep going hard, and to get ready to do the same there. We talked some about Jermaine Johnson and what he was able to do. They think I can be a special player like that.”

After the visit, FSU knew that Jones fits their system and that helped Jaden make the call.

“Since the visit, some schools have been pushing hard but not like FSU was,” Jones explained. “FSU really wanted me and it’s a good fit for me. They have two defensive ends but also have a 3 defensive end set, so I will play inside and outside for them. When I was on that visit Coach JP sat with me for like 45 minutes and showed me the defense. It was so great doing that. I’m going to get there to compete and play.”

Jones redshirted last year at Hutchinson but he’s expecting a big year this fall. He wants to carry that over when he enrolls in January or 2023.

“I’m coming in there and I’m going to work,” Jones said. “When one person works hard, the others follow. I want to bring that leadership and set the example. I’m going to talk and do it, I want them to see me do it and be that guy for them.”

Jaden feels good about the decision and is excited things played out as they did.

“Both my mom and I are confident about this decision,” Jones said. “We prayed about it. After the visit, we both felt great. When they started pushing as hard as they did I went ahead and made the decision. It feels good, getting a chance to play ball at a school like FSU is a big deal.”

Look for Jones to visit sometime in the fall before he graduates in December.

