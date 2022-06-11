Junior College Defensive Lineman commits to Florida State

Florida State hasn't landed a commitment in nearly two months. The Seminoles entered a pivotal month of June needing to regather some momentum in the 2023 class prior to the fall. The program was able to do just that on Saturday afternoon.

READ MORE: Florida State quarterback commitment to visit SEC program

According to his social media, Junior College defensive lineman Jaden Jones has committed to Florida State.

Jones reported an offer from the Seminoles last month and took an unofficial visit to Tallahassee shortly after.

Following his trip to Florida State, Jones informed NoleGameday that the 'Noles were at the top. Defensive line coach Odell Haggins and defensive ends coach John Papuchis both laid out their plans for him at the next level.

“The visit to FSU was really good and they’re at the top after meeting with the coaches,” Jones said according to NoleGameday's Nate Greer. “They’ve been showing me a lot of love. I like how they develop linemen and get guys drafted. Coach Haggins has been there for 29 years and Coach JP has been a coach for a long time. There’s stability there. I got to see their defensive game plan and I got to ride around with Coach JP seeing everything. My mom was with me, she loved it and is still talking about it.”

The Alabama native sat down with Haggins and Papuchis to go over film. The experience made Jones feel confident that he can fit in with the program.

“We spent 30 minutes watching film which was really cool to me,” Jones said. “They run the same stuff we do. He was asking me questions and I was able to answer really quickly. It was just cool doing that. I can go there and they can help me and I can help them. They have a history of great defensive linemen. Coach Odell was telling me that they feel they’ll be a top 10 program soon. I can come help get them there.”

READ MORE: Two Florida State defensive linemen attend Von Miller Pass Rush Summit

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive lineman projects to play defensive end at Florida State. He is still developing his skillset but Jones possesses twitchy athleticism off of the edge and has the eye discipline to react at the snap without getting too far upfield.

Jones is the seventh commitment for the Seminoles in the 2023 class which ranks No. 26 in the country according to 247Sports. He's the third defensive lineman of the group, joining legacy defensive end Lamont Green Jr. and defensive tackle KJ Sampson. It's expected that Jones will have three years to play two when he arrives at Florida State.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow Dustin Lewis on Twitter

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook