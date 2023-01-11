Recruits react to Florida State hiring Patrick Surtain Sr. as its next DBs coach

The Seminoles capped off their pursuit to replace Marcus Woodson by bringing in Patrick Surtain Sr. as the program's next defensive backs coach/defensive passing game coordinator on Tuesday night.

Surtain Sr. spent the 2022 season as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins. Prior to that, he spent nine years at American Heritage High School, taking as head coach in 2016 and guiding the program to a 65-10 overall record and three state titles while sending countless recruits to the college level.

NoleGameday reached out to commits and targets to get their thoughts on the hire and what it means for their respective recruitments. Check out their reactions below.

2024 Five-star DB KJ Bolden: “I think it’s a great move for the program.”

2024 Four-star DB Jordon Johnson-Rubell: "I feel like it’s a great hire. He’s an ex-NFL player so he knows what he’s talking about. Also he mold his song into a great corner as well. So that’s a big thing for me."

2024 Four-star DB Travaris Banks: “I think that’s a great hire. I’m excited to meet him.”

2024 Four-star DB Asaad Brown: “One of the best to ever do it. His production speaks for itself.”

2024 Four-star DB Brandon Jacob: "I feel like this is huge for the team and DBs because Patrick Surtain was a dog!!! The DBs will learn a lot."

2023 Three-star DB Edwin Joseph (FSU signee): “I feel great. I feel like he will push me and teach me a lot of things that I need. I feel like he is a very hands-on coach and that’s the type of coach I would love to play for!”

2024 Three-star DB Casey Etienne Jr: "I think that them hiring coach Pat Surtain is a great addition. He can bring a lot of knowledge along with some great techniques as well to the DB room. He was a great DB himself so he can teach a lot of things."

2024 DB Ashton Hampton: “A very amazing hire from Florida State considering the players he has coached and I’m extremely excited to try and build a relationship with him!"

2025 DB Jaylen Bell (LSU commit): "That is a big-time hire because of his NFL background and the pedigree he has of developing DBs."

