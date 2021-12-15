Skip to main content
    Report: Florida State legacy pushes back decision

    The Seminoles will have to wait until February for one of their top targets.
    Author:

    One of Florida State’s top remaining uncommitted targets has decided to postpone his signing until February.

    READ MORE: Early Signing Period tracker for the Florida State Seminoles

    Offensive lineman Julian Armella from Ft. Lauderdale - St. Thomas Aquinas has decided to not sign today which is a major blow to Florida State as they were expected to land his commitment today, per 247Sports.

    Reports broke over the past 48 hours that both LSU and Florida were working to get Armella to hold off as they both underwent coaching changes since the end of the regular season.

    No image description

    Look for Armella to take unofficial visits to LSU, Florida and more than likely Florida State as he will go back to the drawing board. LSU was at one time considered to be the favorite so this recruitment now seems to be back to wide open.

    This isn't good news for Florida State after they seemingly locked things down with Armella by holding the last official visit. Alas, the staff will have to battle this one out until the end.

    READ MORE: Predicting Florida State's Early Signing Period finish

    NoleGameday will continue to follow Florida State's Early Signing Period finish throughout the day. You can check out our prospect tracker for all of the upcoming announcements HERE.

    What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

