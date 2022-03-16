Seminoles gaining ground with 2023 DB Amare Ferrell

The defensive backfield is as deep as ever in the 2023 class and Florida State has plenty of talented options to choose from.

Rising senior defensive back Amare Ferrell has held an offer from the Seminoles since last summer. He returned to Tallahassee for the first time in nearly a year over the weekend to meet with the coaching staff in person again.

"It was pretty good," Ferrell said. "Just meeting an old teammate, talking to the coaches today, so it was a great experience."

While on campus, Ferrell met with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who also works with the safeties, and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. He had a few questions for them that they were both able to answer.

"I had a couple of questions for coach Fuller and coach Woodson," Ferrell said. "All of the questions that I asked them and they caught me up on everything. "

As for the questions that Ferrell asked the two coaches, they mainly revolved around the defense and the experience he'll receive at Florida State. He wants to make sure that the program is the right fit for him.

"What type of defense do they run?" Ferrell said. "How is it coming here academic-wise, athletic-wise? All of the questions that I needed to ask."

The Florida native can play all across the secondary and the coaching staff has told him as much. In fact, they aren't sure what position they like him at best as of now but Ferrell feels that he fits the scheme well.

"I feel like I fit pretty good in their scheme," Ferrell said. "I can play all positions in the secondary so wherever they put me at, that's where I'll play."

Ferrell's high school teammate, Shyheim Brown, is entering his redshirt freshman season with Florida State. Ferrell knows that he can turn to Brown for an honest opinion on the Seminoles and that will only further assist in his decision.

"It means a lot," Ferrell said. "Shyheim is going to tell me the truth, if this is the place for me. He told me that this is the place for me. I can always hold his word because he won't tell me nothing wrong. If he said this is the place for me, this is the place for me."

Following Saturday's visit, Florida State has improved its standing for Ferrell. He appreciated the hospitality that he and his family experienced throughout the day.

"They've gained a lot of ground with me," Ferrell said. "They showed a lot of love to me and my mom. Everybody was coming up and telling me that this is the place to be so we shall see."

The Columbia High School product has relationships with multiple coaches on the staff including coach Woodson, coach Fuller, senior defensive analyst Cortez Carter, and head coach Mike Norvell.

Ferrell has upcoming visits planned to Kentucky, Cincinnati, Alabama, and South Carolina. He's looking to return to Florida State again at some point during the spring. Ferrell will release a top list during the summer with a decision after.

