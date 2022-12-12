Seminoles, Hurricanes jockeying for top DL Rueben Bain after Official Visit to Florida State

The talent coming in on the defensive front is one of the strengths of Florida State's 2023 recruiting class. The Seminoles already have prospects such as four-star defensive end Lamont Green Jr, four-star defensive end Keldric Faulk, four-star defensive tackle KJ Sampson, and three-star JUCO defensive end Jaden Jones committed.

There is one more piece to the puzzle that the coaching staff would like to add to the ranks with the Early Signing Period coming up. Four-star defensive lineman Rueben Bain was at Florida State over the weekend for his official visit, where he got an extensive look inside and behind the scenes of the program.

"This weekend's trip was good. Great visit," Bain said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "Got to speak with all the coaches, people on staff, former players, and players on the team."

"This trip was just a breakdown of all the aspects that come in to be a student-athlete at Florida State," Bain continued. "I got to speak with the nutrition staff, strength and conditioning, academics, people that run the dorms, any and everything I'll need when I'm up here I got to do."

The trip gave Bain a chance to spend ample time around players on the roster. That included a few who attended Miami Central High School during their prep careers such as linebacker Tatum Bethune, offensive lineman Daughtry Richardson, and offensive lineman Maurice Smith.

"It was good because I got to touch on them about the atmosphere in general, especially coming from Central to here," Bain said. "How they say it, it's not too much different. It's really the same, just all about how you feel you can fit in and the coaches showing you love."

The Florida native was joined on the visit by multiple family members, including his mother. On Saturday night, the Seminoles surprised the family with a birthday celebration for his mom in what turned out to be a special moment.

"We was all surprised. It was a wholesome moment, it felt good because we didn't know that was going to happen," Bain said. "Her birthday was like a day before we came up here. They still came and showed love two days later. I feel like the little things count because the little things go a long way."

Bain was able to view two bowl practices while he was on campus and paid close attention to defensive ends coach John Papuchis. After producing a First-Round pick last season with potentially another one on the way, Papuchis believes he can do the same with Bain in Tallahassee.

"Coach JP was always talking about the success I can have on the field, the need for me here at this program, and what I can do for this program and what it can do for me," Bain said.

"Breaking down the film and seeing how I can fit in," Bain continued. "Development wise with how coach JP said he can develop me and help my game go to the next level."

Prior to the conclusion of his visit, Bain met with head coach Mike Norvell in his office. He always appreciates the energy that Norvell brings to every situation.

"He's very energetic. Someone who always, always has high energy," Bain said. "I love and appreciate that because there could be a day where I feel like I don't want to practice and he just comes in and gets me excited. Anytime I see him there's always big smiles, hugs, and everything. I always appreciate his energy."

Coming out of the trip, Bain has the Seminoles in his top two alongside Miami. He has plans to visit the Hurricanes this weekend.

"I feel good. They're in my top two," Bain said. "It's Miami and Florida State right now. The two leaders - but I feel good about Florida State."

It's unclear at this time if Bain still plans to announce a commitment on Friday, December 16 or if he will hold off until the Early Signing Period.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 73 overall prospect, the No. 10 DL, and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class.

