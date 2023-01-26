Seminoles 'not going to give up' on four-star DT, Georgia commit Justus Terry

Florida State is hosting Junior Days on each Saturday throughout the month of January. Last weekend, a plethora of talented prospects from the 2024 and 2025 classes were on campus to learn more about the program and further relationships with the coaching staff.

Interestingly enough, the Seminoles hosted two recruits - five-star tight end Landen Thomas and four-star defensive tackle Justus Terry - that are currently pledged to the reigning back-to-back National Champions, the Georgia Bulldogs.

Despite a recent commitment to Georgia, Florida State is still pushing for Terry due to relationships.

"It was good seeing the coaches again," Terry said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "It'd been a while so I had to come back and get the feeling again."

“It’s just the feeling here, the love here, it’s different," Terry continued. "The tradition, it’s different.”



Throughout his recruitment, Terry has developed a strong relationship with defensive line coach Odell Haggins. They talk about a lot more than just football but Terry wants to return to FSU in the spring to see Haggins work with the players.

"I just want to see the players apply what Coach Odell is teaching me, I want to see that with my own eyes," Terry said. "See the players, do they listen to Coach Odell? Do they obey him?"

"He don't always talk to me about football," Terry continued. "It's about life because he wants me to be a great young man. It's always about life lessons and football."



One of the first things he did on the trip is sit down with head coach Mike Norvell for a meeting. It's clear that the Seminoles aren't going to stop trying to flip Terry from the Bulldogs.

"He was talking about, he’d stay on me with the recruitment and he’s not going to give up on me even though I’m committed," Terry said. "He wants me to stay focused and do what’s best for me.”

At this point, Georgia and Florida State are the two teams on his mind the most. Terry offered some of the important factors in his recruitment outside of playing for a winning program.

"I mean, to me, it's not always about winning," Terry said. "It's about what you getting taught, what technique, if the coaches love you, what's in store for you, what they can help you with in life."

The 6-foot-5, 270-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 17 overall prospect, the No. 4 DL, and the No. 4 prospect in the state of Georgia in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

