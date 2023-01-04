South Carolina Defensive End Transfer arrives at Florida State for Official Visit

Florida State is utilizing the NCAA Transfer Portal to bolster its roster once again during the 2023 offseason. The Seminoles have already landed eight players from the portal - cornerback Fentrell Cypress II, defensive lineman Braden Fiske, defensive lineman Darrell Jackson, offensive lineman Keiondre Jones, offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers, offensive lineman Casey Roddick, tight end Jaheim Bell, and tight end Kyle Morlock - who are anticipated to start or make siginificant impacts for the program next year.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

The coaching staff holds the No. 1 Transfer Portal class in the country and isn't slowing down with its pursuit of experienced prospects.

On Wednesday morning, former South Carolina defensive end Gilbert Edmond arrived at Florida State to begin an Official Visit that is expected to last into Thursday. A short window for transfers to take visits opened on January 4 and will extend through January 8. That means Edmond could feasibly check out Tallahassee and other programs prior to the window closing.

Classes begin at Florida State and most colleges across the country next week so Edmond won't have a ton of time to make a decision if he intends to enroll at his next destination for the spring semester.

The Florida native was recruited by head coach Mike Norvell and the coaching staff whenever they originally arrived in Tallahassee in December 2019. However, Edmond ended up flipping his commitment from USF to South Carolina on National Signing Day.

Edmond contributed as a backup during his first two years with the Gamecock but began to realize his vast potential in 2022. He played 654 snaps this year compared to 47 total snaps in 2020-21. The uptick in playing time led to some ups and downs as Gilbert graded out at 59.4 overall per PFF. There were some encouraging marks like his pass rush grade (60.1) and run defense grade (63.7) in a stacked conference like the SEC.

After spending three years in a college strength and conditioning program, Edmond has honed in on developing his frame. He was listed as 6-foot-4, 215-pounds out of high school according to 247Sports. Edmond's size has increased to 6-foot-5, 250-pounds via South Carolina's online roster.

The development is obvious just by taking a peek at Edmond's stats. He broke out this past season, recording 39 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and two sacks while appearing in 12 games, with 10 starts. Edmond didn't appear in South Carolina's bowl game after entering the portal on December 15. In total, he appeared in 21 games, recording 44 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks with the Gamecocks.

The Seminoles have already landed one player from the Gamecocks in the aforementioned Jaheim Bell. Over the past couple of years, players like safety Jammie Robinson and defensive end Keir Thomas transferred in from South Carolina. It feels like a small pipeline from Columbia to Tallahassee is being put into place.

It's anticipated that Edmond will have three years to play three at his next destination. Florida State is looking to pair him with former Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson and former Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske in its transfer portal class.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments



Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason



Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook