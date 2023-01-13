Three-star DT Keishawn Mashburn recaps his junior season, impressed by FSU's fight throughout the year

Florida State landed a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Keishawn Mashburn over the summer, who chose the Seminoles over Oregon, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, and others. The move ended up working out for both parties as Mashburn put together a solid junior campaign while FSU won ten games for the first time since 2016.

While working as an interior defensive lineman for Munroe High School, he totaled 63 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and three quarterback hurries in ten appearances. The Bobcats finished with a 6-7 record but were able to advance into the postseason and pull off upset victories against St. John Paul II High School and North Florida Christian High School.

"It could've been a better season for me but I understand that everyone wanted to stop me from getting into the backfield, stop me from penetrating," Mashburn said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "But I feel like senior season is going to be even better than my junior season."

The key for opposing offensive linemen was to limit Mashburn's impact, which meant he faced a lot of double teams. He's got a couple of things he wants to work on throughout the offseason.

"I'm going to be working on my speed, my strength, more pass-rushing move, and more moves to split double teams," Mashburn said.

One of Mashburn's high school teammates, four-star safety Makari Vickers, was a national recruit who signed with Oklahoma in December. After watching Vickers during the year, there are a couple of aspects he noticed that he wants to apply to him game as he enters the same phase in his career.

"His leadership on and off the field was amazing," Mashburn said. "He's always a leader no matter where he is, he has great character, and he's not scared to have fun on the field. He's always locked in on the plays, if you don't know something he'll come and help you."

The Seminoles have multiple coaches that have been building relationships with Mashburn including head coach Mike Norvell, defensive line coach Odell Haggins, and wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"The entire coaching staff. It's an amazing staff, they're always reaching out to me and checking on me to see how I'm doing. Coach Haggins and coach Norvell, they're building something great and it feels like a National Championship will be coming back soon to Tallahassee."

Florida State concluded a standout season in 2022 with a victory against Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Reflecting on the year, there was something that stood out with the Seminoles, their ability to always fight.

"They always show fight, they never quit, even when they're down in a big game," Mashburn said. "The coaches are always on them and engaged to never quit and always go out there and win."

The Seminoles are recruiting the Florida native as a defensive tackle at the next level. He noticed the physicality of the players up front while watching the interior defensive line during the season.

"They are a physical group," Mashburn said. "On and off the field they're great people to talk to and be around."

A local product, Mashburn was able to attend multiple games inside Doak Campbell Stadium during the fall, including the loss to Clemson. The atmosphere always catches his attention.

"It's an amazing atmosphere," Mashburn said. "Every time I go it feels like it's gameday for me too. It's just amazing going to Doak."

Mashburn believes that the best has yet to come for Florida State under head coach Mike Norvell. He's predicting a playoff run and some hardware in the near future.

"Now that he's comfortable here and got the team that he needs, they're going to make a run to a college football championship and make it to the playoffs," Mashburn said. "Either next year or the year after."

Outside of Mashburn, the Seminoles hold seven other verbal commitments in the 2024 class, which currently ranks No. 4 in the country. There's been an increased focus on building relationships as they all enter the final offseasons of their prep careers.

"We all have like a great relationship," Mashburn said. "We all be checking up on each other and texting each other."

Despite his commitment to Florida State, programs such as Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Maryland, Penn State, and Tennessee have continued to recruit him. Mashburn will check out the Seminoles again in January and it's also possible he visits two to three other schools.

The 6-foot-2, 280-pound defensive lineman is regarded as the No. 641 overall prospect, the No. 53 DL, and the No. 101 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2024 class according to 247Sports.

