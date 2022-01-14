Skip to main content

Top-5 quarterback in 2023 class gives high praise to Florida State's campus

A great thing to hear from the talented 2023 quarterback.

Florida State and Mike Norvell's staff have done a fantastic job getting elite talent to Tallahassee. Something that in the beginning stages of Norvell's arrival, some fans and rivals didn't think Norvell would accomplish. Well, after now two seasons under his belt, that talk seems to have simmered down.

After winning a state title and participating in the All-American Bowl in Alamo City, top-five quarterback in the 2023 class, Dante Moore, caught up with 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. During the interview, Moore spoke extremely high about Florida State University's campus calling it one of the best he's ever visited.

READ MORE: Florida State legacy receiver discusses offer from the Seminoles

“Clemson had great facilities, and a lot of schools have great facilities but the campus that blew my mind was Florida State,” Moore said. “I didn’t know all their buildings on campus were made out of bricks. It was beautiful to see those type of buildings everywhere. Down South a lot of things were different. Everything blew my mind. It was great for sure.”

No image description

The talented quarterback visited the Seminoles back in June while receiving an offer from former quarterbacks coach Kenny Dillingham and Mike Norvell.

Moore currently holds 30+ offers from programs across the entire country. The 247Sports Composite has Moore listed as the No. 3 ranked quarterback in the 2023 class and No. 8 player overall.

READ MORE: Florida State staffer accepts position with Miami Hurricanes

The Seminoles currently have Tennessee native and dual-threat quarterback Chris Parson committed in their 2023 class. Parson committed to the 'Noles back over the summer and will be visiting this upcoming weekend to help start building the class. Florida State's staff has very high hopes for the highly-talented quarterback and it seems like the close relationship between both is only growing. Parson is expected to be the leader and bell cow for the 2023 class assisting the staff to try and land a top-10 class heading into next year. 

