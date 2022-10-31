Top WR Hykeem Williams on Florida State: 'it's home'

Florida State hosted recruits across a multitide of classes during its 41-16 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon. The earlier kickoff gave the coaching staff an opportunity to spend time with prospects throughout the weekend. One of the top players in attendance was five-star wide receiver commitment, Hykeem Williams.

It's been over a month since Williams pledged to the Seminoles over Texas A&M, Miami, Alabama, and Pittsburgh. During that time period, he's been to Tallahassee twice and it's felt like home to him.

"Same old, same old, every time I come, it's home," Williams said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I have a good feeling every time I get here."

Williams felt the love from the fanbase throughout his time in the city over the weekend. He was constantly getting recognized on game day.

"It means a lot," Williams said. "It means a lot because I haven't even played here yet. Just imagine once I start making plays here, it'll be even better."

While Florida State's offense started slow in the first quarter, quarterback Jordan Travis eventually got the unit clicking. He completed 24/38 passes for 396 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. 10 different players caught a pass, including six wide receivers.

"Same thing I always see, they throw that ball," Williams said. "396 is crazy, I love it."

The focal point on this visit was for the Florida native to do some recruiting. He was joined on the trip by three-star athlete Edwin Joseph, a trending name in south Florida. The two traveled to Florida State together and Williams thought he enjoyed the visit.

"Just trying to get him to come through, make him feel the vibe I feel so I can get him to be up here," Williams said.

Another prospect that Williams spent some time around was four-star running back and Texas commit, Cedric Baxter Jr. They were spotted on the field prior to the game chopping it up.

"Trying to get him, he'd be a game changer for sure," Williams said.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Stranahan High School product has stepped up as a recruiter for Florida State's coaching staff. Is that something that the coaching staff asked him to do?

"Nah, that's just me, that's how I am," Williams said. "My personality, you know what I'm saying? I'm always trying to keep good people around me, trying to make sure I'm good wherever I go."

Florida State and Miami are set to match up on Saturday night. Williams won't be in attendance but he'll definitely have his eyes on the game.

"That's probably the only game I care about this year," Williams said.

Williams says that the Hurricanes, Texas A&M, and Alabama are a few of the schools that continue to pursue him despite his commitment to Florida State. As of now, he has no visits planned to other programs. Williams notes that he's still scheduled to officially visit FSU for the game against Florida with another trip likely before Early Signing Day.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 24 overall prospect, the No. 4 WR, and the No. 7 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.



