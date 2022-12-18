Top WR Hykeem Williams takes final visit ahead of signing with Florida State

There haven't been any questions surrounding the status of five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams' pledge with Florida State since he made his original decision in September. Despite pressure on the recruiting trail from programs such as Texas A&M and Colorado, he's remained steadfast with the Seminoles.

Over the weekend, Williams returned to Tallahassee for the final visit of his high school recruitment prior to signing with Florida State.

"Loved it. It's always a good time," Williams said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "There's never no different vibe, there's always a good vibe."

While Williams came into the trip already committed to the Seminoles, there were multiple players from the high school level and NCAA Transfer Portal that used the visit to get closer to a decision. Williams thinks that the energy at Florida State stood out to them.

"They feel the energy. Tell them like we can be natty champs here," Williams said. "We've just got to put the pieces together."

One of those players trying to make a college decision was four-star wide receiver Andy Jean, who has been committed to rival Florida since the summer. Williams says that Jean enjoyed his time at Florida State.

"A lot, a lot," Williams said. "Andy's a good person, a good player."

A big piece of the visit for the Florida native was spending time around the other members of the 2023 class. He can't wait to get to work with players such as wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs and defensive back KJ Kirkland in a few weeks.

"I would say just being around the other commits," Kirkland said. "Chilling with them, taking pictures, I mean, I just can't wait to be here, get to work."

Williams plans to enroll at Florida State in January. He understands that it's going to be an adjustment to the college level but he's ready to put in the work.

"They just said we're going to work. Spring is just a whole lot of work," Williams said. "That's what I'm ready to do."



The Seminoles plan to utilize his talents all over the field. It's likely that they'll use Williams in some of the same facets as redshirt sophomore wide receiver Johnny Wilson.

"Just looking at how the offense is ran and how they use Johnny [Wilson], they said I'll just be all over the field," Williams said.

Prior to departing from Florida State's campus, Williams discussed his relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans.

"It's a good relationship," Williams said. "We built it for quite a while so it's like not even on a football level."

Next up for Williams is signing his Letter of Intent with Florida State on Wednesday, December 21. The ceremony will be around 1 p.m. at his old middle school.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound wide receiver is regarded as the No. 15 overall prospect, the No. 3 WR, and the No. 4 recruit in the state of Florida in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

