Two Florida State signees set to participate in 2022 Under Armour All-America Game

Two Seminole signees will participate in the game on Sunday.

The 2022 Under Armour All-America Game is this weekend. We look at the Florida State targets playing in this annual big-stage atmosphere for some of the nation’s best players.

The Under Armour All-America Game has been a first look at over 60 recruits that have gone on to Florida State. From Dalvin Cook, Jameis Winston, Greg Reid, and many others, former Seminole signees have had great games competing against some of the best recruits nationally.

Before we look at the participants Florida State has signed, let’s look at some of the previous standout performances former Noles have.

-Dalvin Cook: 6th most rush yards with 78 and the 3rd longest run at 43 yards.

-Jameis Winston: 7th with 8 completions, #2 with 178 passing yards, tied for 1st with 2 touchdown passes.

-Deondre Francois: 6th longest pass play at 60 yards

-Levonta Taylor: tied for 1st with 3 punt returns, 4th with 64 return yards, 7th in longest return at 41 yards.

-Marvin Bracy: 7th in all-purpose yards with 128 (56 receiving, 54 kick return, 18 punt return)

-Dustin Hopkins: 2nd most field goals at 2, 3rd longest at 43 yards.

-Greg Reid: 1st with 3 pass break-ups, 1st with 2 interceptions, 10th longest return at 33 yards.

-Karlos Williams: Tied with many for 4th with 1 interception, 5th longest punt return at 47 yards which went for a score

-Demarcus Walker: 3rd most quarterback hurries with 3.

There are two FSU signees playing in this game in quarterback A.J. Duffy and athlete Sam McCall.

Duffy is looking to use this big-stage to show he’s one of the top signal-callers in the nation. After his senior season was cut short due to injury, he’s been preparing for his spring enrollment at FSU. Look for Duffy to lock himself in as a unanimous top 8 quarterback in this class.

McCall is playing defensive back in this game which is where he’s pegged to play at FSU. At 6’2” 190 pounds, McCall’s athleticism will be on display this week. There aren’t many players that can match McCall’s talents so it is expected that he’ll lock in his 5-star status and climb up the rankings after this week’s practices and games.

Tune into ESPN2 on Sunday at 2 PM EST to see the future 'Noles go at it in competition.

Stay tuned for more as we’ll be in attendance on Sunday.

