    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    Two Florida State signees set to play in U.S. Army All-American Bowl

    Two signees will represent FSU in San Antonio in the 2022 U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
    Author:

    Julian Armella and Jalen Early will be representing Florida State in the 2022 All-American Bowl. Both prospects have arrived in San Antonio, TX getting ready for team practice.

    Armella out of St. Thomas Aquinas High School is listed at 6-6, 285 pounds, and the 5th best IOL in the country per 247 Composite. Armella committed and signed to FSU late on early signing day as most of Nole Nation awaited the highly-rated prospect's decision. Armella is a legacy recruit as his father Enzo Armella played for the Seminoles from 1991-1994.

    Early from Duncanville, TX played at Duncanville Highschool and is listed at 6-4, 307 pounds. Early is ranked as the 14th overall IOL in the country per 247 Composite Rankings. 

    Every year only a select few players receive the honor to be recognized and play in one of the most prestigious high school games. Some notable FSU alums that participated consist of Jalen Ramsey, Derrick Nnadi, Tarvarus McFadden, and Cam Akers. Coverage on the U.S. Army All-American Bowl begins January 8th on NBC Sports.

