Jared Verse Mercilessly Taunted Falcons During Blocked Field Goal Touchdown Return
Jared Verse made a wild play on Monday night, blocking a field goal and returning it for a touchdown to help the Rams get back into their game against the Falcons. He threw in a little taunt along the way.
Atlanta led Los Angeles 24-10 with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter, when Zane Gonzalez entered to attempt a 37-yard field goal for the Falcons. Verse blocked it, then was able to scoop the ball up and take off unobstructed to the end zone.
During his 76-yard touchdown return, Verse flashed a peace sign to Atlanta’s sideline in a pretty blatant taunt. Officials missed it.
Video of the play is below.
Here’s another angle of the block:
Yeah, they probably should have flagged him for that, but it appears the official didn’t see it.
That was an enormous play from Verse, as the Falcons were set to go back up by three scores, and instead their lead was cut in half. Atlanta led 21-0 at the half, but Los Angeles has worked its way back into the game. Verse’s block and return just furthered the comeback.
We’ll see if the Rams can complete the comeback.
Jared Verse’s career numbers
Verse is the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year after an outstanding rookie season. He has continued that level of play in Year 2.
The Rams selected Verse with the 19th pick in the 2024 NFL draft out of Florida State. The two-time first-team All-American has lived up to the hype so far.
During the 2024 campaign, Verse had 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two recovered. He added two sacks in the postseason. Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 86.2 in 2024, which ranked ninth among edge rushers. His pass rush (83.7) and run defense (78.4) grades also ranked ninth. It was no surprise he made the Pro Bowl.
So far in 2025, Verse has 33 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. PFF has him with an overall grade of 84.4, which ranks ninth among edge rushers, while his pass rush grade (81.6) ranks 11th. He has been named to his second Pro Bowl.
The blocked field goal return for a touchdown was just his latest standout play in an excellent season.