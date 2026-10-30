Arch Manning to Athens? Former Georgia Football All-American Says It is Possible

ATHENS - Former Georgia football All-American David Pollack said on social media that the Dawgs could get the most-talked about quarterback in college football in Silver Britches a year from now.

Pollack, who played at UGA from 2001-04 and went on to be a contributor at ESPN after his NFL career ended, said on social media that he had been told that Texas QB Arch Manning will not play for the Longhorns a year from now, and that he very well could wind up playing for Kirby Smart in Athens.

“Arch Manning will not be at Texas next year. This is something that I have heard from an SEC coach, and I believe 100% is going to happen,” he said in a video published on social media. “I think he will be playing college football. I don't think it will be at Texas next year.”

Manning has had an up-and-down 2026 in Austin - with a massive win over Ohio State, but gut-wrenching upset losses to Oklahoma and Florida. Manning has thrown for 1,507 yards on 124 of 196 passing with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions a season ago.

Georgia football DB Daylen Everette (6) tackles Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) in the second half at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been much consternation regarding not just Manning, but the Longhorn program, which is led by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who has come under fire after the Horns’ unsteady performances this season - particularly on offense.

“Arch Manning will not be at Texas next year." Former UGA All-American David Pollack

“I think it will make sense for both to go their own way,” Pollack continued. “I don't know what's going to happen the rest of the year, and I don't know what the coaching situation is going to look like. It might be something that's like: ‘Hey, this is good for both of us. Maybe we both go our separate ways.’”

Manning has one season of college football eligibility remaining. NFL talking heads had projected him as a first-round draft in the 2027 NFL Draft before this season, but the possibility of Manning going No. 1 overall - as had been projected by numerous NFL Draft prognosticators - has faded. It is unclear that if Manning forgoes his final season of college football where he would be selected by NFL franchises.

Pollack said he was told that Manning would wing up at Georgia if he left Texas.

“That same coach that told me (Manning would leave Texas) actually said I think he will go to Georgia, but I can't name names,” Pollack said.

Manning took several visits to UGA in the recruiting process - even watching the Bulldogs on the way to UGA winning the national title in 2021 during a recruiting visit. Recruiting insiders reported that the Bulldogs were leading for Manning during part of his recruiting, but that Sarkisian and the Horns eventually took over and got him to sign with Texas.

Manning has played against the Bulldogs three times - and he struggled in all three contests. In 2024, Manning combined to gain 23 total yards while being used as a backup quarterback in Georgia’s two wins that season. As a starter in 2025, Manning was sacked three times and managed only 251 yards on 43 attempts as the Horns were blown out in Athens 35-10 in November - all but eliminating them from the College Football Playoff.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have several quarterbacks on campus right now that are expected to compete for the starting job next season after the departure of starting signal caller Gunner Stockton. Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender and Bryson Beaver are all on the Dawgs’ roster. Beaver is the only quarterback who has not played this season so far for the Bulldogs.