Arch Manning to Athens? Former Georgia Football All-American Says It is Possible
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ATHENS - Former Georgia football All-American David Pollack said on social media that the Dawgs could get the most-talked about quarterback in college football in Silver Britches a year from now.
Pollack, who played at UGA from 2001-04 and went on to be a contributor at ESPN after his NFL career ended, said on social media that he had been told that Texas QB Arch Manning will not play for the Longhorns a year from now, and that he very well could wind up playing for Kirby Smart in Athens.
“Arch Manning will not be at Texas next year. This is something that I have heard from an SEC coach, and I believe 100% is going to happen,” he said in a video published on social media. “I think he will be playing college football. I don't think it will be at Texas next year.”
Manning has had an up-and-down 2026 in Austin - with a massive win over Ohio State, but gut-wrenching upset losses to Oklahoma and Florida. Manning has thrown for 1,507 yards on 124 of 196 passing with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions a season ago.
There has been much consternation regarding not just Manning, but the Longhorn program, which is led by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, who has come under fire after the Horns’ unsteady performances this season - particularly on offense.
“Arch Manning will not be at Texas next year."Former UGA All-American David Pollack
“I think it will make sense for both to go their own way,” Pollack continued. “I don't know what's going to happen the rest of the year, and I don't know what the coaching situation is going to look like. It might be something that's like: ‘Hey, this is good for both of us. Maybe we both go our separate ways.’”
Manning has one season of college football eligibility remaining. NFL talking heads had projected him as a first-round draft in the 2027 NFL Draft before this season, but the possibility of Manning going No. 1 overall - as had been projected by numerous NFL Draft prognosticators - has faded. It is unclear that if Manning forgoes his final season of college football where he would be selected by NFL franchises.
Pollack said he was told that Manning would wing up at Georgia if he left Texas.
“That same coach that told me (Manning would leave Texas) actually said I think he will go to Georgia, but I can't name names,” Pollack said.
Manning took several visits to UGA in the recruiting process - even watching the Bulldogs on the way to UGA winning the national title in 2021 during a recruiting visit. Recruiting insiders reported that the Bulldogs were leading for Manning during part of his recruiting, but that Sarkisian and the Horns eventually took over and got him to sign with Texas.
Manning has played against the Bulldogs three times - and he struggled in all three contests. In 2024, Manning combined to gain 23 total yards while being used as a backup quarterback in Georgia’s two wins that season. As a starter in 2025, Manning was sacked three times and managed only 251 yards on 43 attempts as the Horns were blown out in Athens 35-10 in November - all but eliminating them from the College Football Playoff.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs have several quarterbacks on campus right now that are expected to compete for the starting job next season after the departure of starting signal caller Gunner Stockton. Ryan Puglisi, Ryan Montgomery, Hezekiah Millender and Bryson Beaver are all on the Dawgs’ roster. Beaver is the only quarterback who has not played this season so far for the Bulldogs.
After two-plus decades of covering the Georgia Bulldogs and the SEC, Dean Legge is one of the definitive voices in Athens and beyond. Legge has authored two books - DAWGSTRUCTION and DOUBLE DAWGS - with each chronicling Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs' run to national titles in 2021 and 2022. Legge has been a Heisman Trophy voter since 2005 and a Biletnikoff Award voter since 2009. He’s covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls, the Rose Bowl Game, College Football Playoff National Championship Games, the NCAA Tournament, the College World Series as well as a slew of college football, basketball and baseball games. Legge graduated from Coker College in 1999 with a degree in Political Science. He played both tennis and basketball for the Cobras. After graduating, Legge completed his academic career at the University of Georgia where he earned a Master of Public Administration from the School of Public and International Affairs in 2001. In 2008, Legge was elected President of the Coker College Alumni Association. He served on the Board of Trustees at Coker from 2009 to 2017 and was a member of the Executive Committee, Student Services and Enrollment Committee and Athletic Committee in that time. Legge is a native of Tucker, Georgia.Follow Dawg_Post