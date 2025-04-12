Arkansas vs Georgia Final Score: Arkansas Dominant In Game One
Georgia was held scoreless after the second inning in 13-3 loss to Arkansas.
Georgia took the lead early in this one, courtesy of an RBI groundout from Devin Obee and a Kolby Branch 2-run homer in the bottom of the second. This was Branch's third home run in the last two games.
Arkansas answered in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double from Logan Maxwell and RBI singles from Brent Iredale and Kuhio Aloy to tie the game 3-3.
Arkansas starting pitcher Zach Root found himself in a jam in the bottom of the fifth after a single from Devin Obee and a double from Slate Alford. Root then struck out Ryland Zaborowski and Robbie Burnett to retire the side. This felt like a pivotal moment in the game as Georgia could not find a way to score any runs.
Gabe Fraser hit an RBI triple in the top of the seventh that gave Arkansas a 4-3 lead. This was Fraser's first at bat after replacing Nolan Souza, who left the game with an injury.
Wehiwa Aloy crushed a home run to left to lead off the eighth, and his brother, Kuhio Aloy, hit an RBI single to extend the Arkansas lead to 6-3. Arkansas added six more runs in the Ninth, leading to a convincing victory for the Razorbacks.
Georgia has now dropped four straight SEC games. The Bulldogs will look to rebound and even the series tomorrow at 4 pm with Kolten Smith making his first start of SEC play.
