Arkansas vs Georgia Injury Report - Who's Available For The Razorbacks and Bulldogs
The Georgia Bulldogs play host to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday afternoon to kick off their three-game showdown series. Here's the latest injury report news for both teams.
The No. 7 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the No. 1 team in the country for a three game series this weekend. As the Arkansas Razorbacks come to town for yet another SEC showdown. We take a look at just how healthy both of these programs are midway through the regular season slate.
With 21 games in the regular season to go, the Bulldogs have made it through (35) relatively healthy.
Arkansas vs Georgia Injury Report
Arkansas
- RHP, Gage Wood (OUT)
- LHP, Parker Coil (OUT)
- IF/OF, Rocco Peppi (Doubtful)
Georgia
- IF/OF, Charlie Jones (OUT)
- OF, Tre Phelps (IN)
The Bulldogs are fresh off a series sweep at the hands of the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Though, being back at Foley Field should bode well for this Georgia lineup that leads all of Division I baseball in homeruns with (92) on the year in 35 games.
It's been a team effort as well. The Bulldogs have (6) players on the roster with atleast eight homeruns on the year. Led by Ryland Zabarowski and Robbie Burnett, two transfers into the program this offseason under head coach Wes Johnson.
The real question remains can Georgia's lineup produce vs high-end SEC pitching on a consistent basis. They struggled against that dynamic pitching staff from the Longhorns a week ago. This weekend series is yet another chance against a high-caliber Arkansas unit.
