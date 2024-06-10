Game 3 Against NC State has big Implications for Georgia Past This Season
The NCAA Super Regional between No. 7 Georgia and No. 10 NC State will decide who advances to the CWS, but it carries even more weight for both programs.
Every once in a while, stars align, the ball bounces your way, and tv exectutive's decide to hand you an oppurtonity. That's exactly what Georgia baseball has in front of them when they take on N.C. State in a deciding game three on Monday night at 7:06 p.m. at Foley Field.
Outside of game two of the Stanley Cup Final between Edmonton and Florida, the only competion for for eyeballs on Monday night is a spattering of MLB games. Heck, even the Braves took Monday off.
This is a massive oppurtonity for head coach Wes Johnson and his team to do something special in front of a big audience. There will be 8,000+ in the stands to watch the game live, but many times more will be tuned in to watch from home. Of course the winner will advance to the College World Series, but the singular spotlight on Monday night can have implications for Georgia for years to come.
Baseball fans, coaches, and recruits from all over will be tuned in to watch the matchup between the top-ten programs. It won't just be Georgia's players and coaches under the spotlight, but the facilities, fans, and atmosphere. That's why a good showing could be so massive. Chances like these don't come around often. You have to take advantage when they do.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Bulldogs Poised for Deep Run in College Baseball Tournament
- Georgia Bulldogs 2024 NFL Draft Recap
- Ohio State Predicted to Have Defense Comparable to 2021 Georgia
Join the Community:
Follow Christian Goeckel on Twitter: @Goeckelsi
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDailyFN