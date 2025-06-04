Georgia Baseball Adds Japanese Two-Way Baseball Player from the Transfer Portal
The Georgia Bulldogs have picked up Kenny Ishikawa from the transfer portal.
It hasn't even been a week since Georgia's season came to an end and Wes Johnson and his staff are already making moves in the portal. Former Seattle University baseball player Kenny Ishikawa has elected to transfer to Georgia, according to 64analytics.
Ishikawa is from Yokohama, Japan and is a two-way player. In 2023, he played at the University of Asia in Tokyo, Japan and then transferred to Seattle University for the 2024 season. This past season he batted .312 with eight home runs, 32 RBI and 23 doubles. He also only had 29 strike outs 205 at-bats.
On the mound, Ishikawa finished with a 4.35 ERA, a 5-7 record, 77 strikeouts and 24 walks in 10 starts and 70.1 total innings pitched. He has two years of eligibility remaining. His fastball tops out at 94 mph and mixes in a slider, curveball and change up .
The southpaw will be a nice addition to a Georgia pitching staff that had their fair share of struggles this past season. When Ishikawa is not on the mound, he typically plays in the outfield but is labeled as a utility player.
Wes Johnson has been known for making big-time moves in the transfer portal. This past season, he acquired Robbie Burnett and Ryland Zaborowski. Two guys who became power bats in the lineup, Burnett led the team in home runs.
The portal has allowed Johnson to turn around the baseball program quickly and he is picking up right where he left off last offseason.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily