Georgia Baseball Boosts 2026 Roster with Wofford Transfer Ryan Wynn
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to make waves in the transfer portal, adding another major piece to their 2026 roster with the commitment of shortstop Ryan Wynn. A Douglasville, Georgia native, Wynn returns to his home state after an impressive stint at Wofford, where he stood out as one of the team’s most consistent offensive producers.
Wynn posted a stellar .331 batting average last season, showcasing his ability to deliver at the plate with both contact and power. Along with his high average, Wynn added 5 home runs and drove in 45 RBI, proving to be a clutch performer in the heart of the lineup.
Beyond the stats, Wynn brings a dynamic, athletic presence to Georgia’s infield. His range, agility, and natural instincts at the shortstop position make him a valuable addition to a Bulldogs squad that continues to reload with elite-level talent.
With head coach Wes Johnson building an impressive foundation through the portal, the addition of Ryan Wynn only strengthens what’s shaping up to be one of Georgia’s most well-rounded and athletic rosters heading into the 2026 season.
This pickup further highlights Wes Johnson’s aggressive and effective use of the transfer portal as he continues to construct a roster built to contend in the always-tough SEC. Wynn joins a growing list of high-level additions for the 2026 campaign, as Georgia Baseball looks to combine veteran experience with raw athleticism in pursuit of postseason success. With his blend of skill, toughness, and Georgia roots, Ryan Wynn is expected to make an immediate impact between the lines in Athens.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily