Why Georgia Fans Should Be Watching Texas A&M–Texas and Alabama–Auburn This Weekend
As the final week of the regular season approaches, here is why fans should tune in to watch a handful of other games around the SEC.
With Georgia now officially finished with its SEC schedule, the Bulldogs sit at one conference loss a tight defeat to Alabama. That means Georgia’s path to the SEC Championship no longer depends on what they do on the field, but on what happens elsewhere in the SEC. And this weekend, two games in particular will shape Georgia’s postseason fate: Texas A&M vs. Texas and Alabama vs. Auburn.
Why Texas A&M vs. Texas Matters for Georgia
Texas A&M enters the final weekend of its SEC slate with a chance to claim a spot in the SEC Championship Game. But if the Aggies lose to Texas, things open up for Georgia in a big way.
A Texas A&M loss would drop the Aggies in the standings and could allow Georgia to slide into the SEC Championship Game despite their one loss. Depending on how the final standings settle, Georgia’s opponent could end up being Alabama, Texas A&M, or even Ole Miss, all of whom still have a path to Atlanta.
Why Alabama vs. Auburn Matters for Georgia
Georgia fans have another reason to keep their TVs on this weekend: the Iron Bowl.
If Alabama loses to Auburn, the Crimson Tide would drop back into a situation that also vaults Georgia back into the championship picture. In that scenario, Georgia would be positioned to face either Texas A&M or possibly Ole Miss, depending on how the Aggies and Rebels finish their conference games.
What’s at Stake for Georgia
The bottom line is simple: Georgia still has a legitimate chance to play for the SEC Championship, but they now need help. If either Texas A&M or Alabama loses this weekend or if both fall Georgia’s path to Atlanta becomes very real.
That’s why every Georgia fan should be locked in on Texas A&M vs. Texas and Alabama vs. Auburn. With the Bulldogs’ fate now in the hands of their SEC opponents, this weekend could determine whether Georgia gets the opportunity to compete for the conference title yet again.