Georgia Baseball Coach Gives Opinion on Tony Vitello Joining the San Francisco Giants
Georgia Bulldogs head baseball coach Wes Johnson shares his thoughts on Tony Vitello's decision to become the San Francisco Giants manager.
The college baseball world was shaken up this week, as Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello announced that he would be taking over manager duties for the San Francisco Giants ahead of the 2026 season.
Vitello's promotion from collegiate head coach to professional baseball manager is an unprecedented move in the sport and has created copious amounts of discussions from fans, experts, and coaches alike.
The latest baseball figure to share their thoughts on the manner is Georgia Bulldogs head coach Wes Johnson recently met with media members and discussed Vitello's decision. The Bulldogs' head coach also offered a warning to Vitello about the challenge that awaits him.
Wes Johnson Provides a Heartfelt Warning to Tony Vitello
"The biggest challenge that Tony is going to run into is everybody thinks it's 162 games," said Johnson. "Depending on how many spring training games you have, you're really going to play 190-195 games. There are going to be those weeks where you lose seven games in a row and you have to figure out how do you get to the yard with energy."
Though he has never served as a manager at the professional level, Johnson has ample experience within the MLB. The Bulldogs' head coach served as the Minnesota Twins' pitching coach from 2019-2022 and has a great understanding of the grueling schedule that MLB teams must face. Johnson also has a great understanding of the mental aspect that comes with the professional game.
Despite the warning of a lengthy schedule, Johnson did provide a reassuring story that indicates Vitello should have no issue earning the respect of his players, so long as he maintains his energy and attitude, which made him so successful in Knoxville.
"The first thing I did when I took that job was I told Minnesota that I wanted to get on a plane. So I flew out and met the majority of my picthers at their houses," said Johnson. "Nobody cares how much you know until they know how much you care. That still matters even at the professional level."
As one of the most respected coaches at the collegiate level, Vitello was praised by numerous outlets for his ability to connect with his players. His ability to do so should also transfer to the professional level, despite more challenges.