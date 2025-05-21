Georgia Bulldogs Give Massive Contract Extension to Head Baseball Coach Wes Johnson
The Georgia Bulldogs have extended baseball head coach Wes Johnson after just two seasons with the program.
The Georgia Bulldogs have reached an agreement with head baseball coach Wes Johnson that will extend his contract through 2031. Johnson is currently in his second year with the program, but has made a profound enough impact on the Bulldogs team to warrant an extension.
Georgia Buldogs Athletic Dierctor Josh Brooks provided a statement on Johnson's signing and expressed his excitement for the program moving foward.
"We are excited to announce a contract extension for Wes, Angie and their family," said Brooks. "It has been incredible watching our baseball program thrive over the past two seasons. Wes is without a doubt one of the elite head baseball coaches in the country, and his commitment to winning at the highest levels is surpassed only by his dedication to making everyone around him better each and every day. We are excited about the future under his leadership."
In his first season with the Bulldogs, Johnson led the team to its most successful season since the team reached the College World Series Finals in 2008. The Bulldogs have continued that momentum through their 2025 season as well and are currently amongst favorites to win this year's College World Series.
Johnson and the Bulldogs will look to continue their successes thus far as they begin play in the SEC Championship Tournament. The Bulldogs are currently the fifth seeded team and are scheduled to face the Oklahoma Sooners on May 21st.
