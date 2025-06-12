Georgia Baseball Lands Power-Hitting First Baseman Juan Cruz from Alabama State
The Georgia Bulldogs continue to stay red hot in the transfer portal, this time landing a big bat in first baseman Juan Cruz from Alabama State. Cruz brings both experience and production to Athens as Georgia continues to build out its roster with talent that can make an immediate impact.
Cruz appeared in 44 games for the Hornets last season, making 37 starts. During that stretch, he posted an impressive .389 batting average a mark that ranked second in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). His consistency at the plate helped lead Alabama State’s offense, and now he’ll bring that same threat to the SEC.
Not only did Cruz hit for average, but he also showcased his power with 10 doubles, 8 home runs, and 51 RBIs. His .605 slugging percentage highlights his ability to drive the baseball and produce runs exactly what the Bulldogs are looking to add to their lineup.
Cruz’s commitment marks yet another strong addition for Georgia head coach Wes Johnson and his staff, who have been aggressively targeting talent in the portal. With Cruz now in the fold, the Bulldogs continue to bolster their offensive firepower heading into the 2026 season.
Georgia Baseball remains on a roll, and adding a high-impact bat like Juan Cruz shows they’re serious about competing at the highest level in the SEC.
