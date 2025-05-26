Georgia Baseball Officially Named Regional Host for NCAA Baseball Tournament
The Georgia Bulldogs have officially been named a regional host for the 2025 College baseball tournament.
The University of Georgia has officially been announced as one of the 16 Regional hosts for the upcoming NCAA Baseball Tournament. This marks the second consecutive year the Bulldogs will host a Regional under Head Coach Wes Johnson, a testament to the program’s continued rise and national prominence.
With an impressive season under their belt, Georgia is now setting its sights even higher aiming to secure a top 8 National Seed. Achieving that status would grant the Bulldogs the opportunity to host a Super Regional in Athens, a crucial advantage as they battle to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.
The official NCAA Selection Show will air at 12:00 p.m. ET on Monday, live on ESPN2 or ESPNU, where the full field of 64 will be revealed, including National Seeds and Regional matchups.
Georgia brings a strong postseason resume to the table, boasting marquee wins, a high RPI, and a solid performance in one of the toughest conferences in the country. With their current momentum and depth, the Bulldogs are firmly in the conversation for a top 8 seed.
After a heartbreaking end to last season, Georgia is hungry for redemption. With home-field advantage once again and a talented roster, the Bulldogs are determined to make a deep postseason run — and this time, finish the job.
