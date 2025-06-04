Georgia Baseball True Freshman and Former MLB Draft Pick Enters Transfer Portal
Georgia baseball true freshman Erik Parker has entered the transfer portal.
Georgia's baseball season came to an abrupt end over the weekend Oklahoma State sent the Dawgs home via a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth. The Bulldogs had an impressive regular season and seemed poised to make a run at a trip to Omaha but came up short.
Now that the season is over, players are now announcing their future moves and true freshman Erik Parker has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Parker played at North Gwinnett High School and was selected in the 15th round of the MLB draft in 2024 by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Parker played in 16 games this past season for the Diamond Dawgs. He tallied one hit in four at-bats, scored 10 runs and stole one base.
The Georgia native was, and still is, a promising prospect when he arrived at Georgia, but now it appears he will continue his college career elsewhere.
Head coach Wes Johnson has utilized the transfer portal to help turn around the Georgia program rather quickly. In his first season at Georgia, the Bulldogs made it to the Super Regionals and came just one game short of making it to Omaha. This season they got another crack at it and one would think eventually the Dawgs would get over the hump.
Just as the portal has helped Georgia though, they just like any other college program, will see departures from the roster.
