Georgia Bulldogs Crack Top 5 in Latest College Baseball Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs have cracked the top five in the latest college baseball rankings.
It was an eventful and dramatic week of baseball for the Georgia Bulldogs. They defeated Georgia State in a single-game matchup in the middle of the week and completed a four-game series sweep against Florida Gulf Coast this weekend. Their 5-0 record on the week was good enough to move them into 5th overall in the latest top 25 rankings from D1Baseball.
The Bulldogs were ranked 6th overall previously, so they have officially cracked the top five.
In their series against Florida Gulf Coast, Georgia started the weekend by completing a comeback from down 5-0 after the first inning. The Eagles would go on to the tie the game at nine in the top of the ninth, but Georgia walked it off to take game one. In game two, Georgia cruised to a 10-0 victory in the first game of the double header. In game two, Georgia once again got down early as the Eagles scored six in the first. However, the Bulldogs came storming back, took the game to extras and walked it off in the bottom of the 10th.
Sunday's game was the same story. The Bulldogs trailed by three heading into the seventh inning but a two run shot in the bottom of the ninth inning from Ryan Black allowed the Bulldogs to complete the series sweep. Georgia is now 13-1 on the season.
Georgia has games against High Point and Georgia State on Tuesday and Wednesday and then will play Columbia in a three-game weekend series. The Bulldogs will start conference play the following weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats.
