Georgia Loses to Ole Miss - Where They Are Projected for the NCAA Tournament

Where the Georgia Bulldogs are projected to be in the NCAA tournament following their loss to Ole Miss.

After coming in as the seventh overall seed and receiving a first round bye in the SEC tournament, the Georgia Bulldogs have already been knocked out. The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Hoop Dawgs are a second time this season, despite having a 4-14 record in conference play this year.

It was a brutal first half for the Bulldogs and it led to them being down by over 20 points in the second half. The Bulldogs came climbing back, though, and brought the score within striking distance. Unfortunately, a poor showing at the free throw line and the hole they dug themselves into was too much for Mike White and his team to over come.

So, now that Georgia only has the NCAA tournament to focus on, let's see how their loss impacted their projected seeding for the NCAA tournament.

Current NCAA Tournament Projection for the Georgia Bulldogs

Mar 3, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Mike White shown on the sideline against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Prior to the loss, Georgia was projected as a seven seed by ESPN's bracketology. They have now fallen out of that spot, though, and will likely slide in as an eight seed or maybe even a nine seed. The current projection has Georgia playing TCU in the first round as an eight seed, and if they win, they would likely play the No. 1-seeded Duke Blue Devils in the second round.

An unfortunate draw for the Bulldogs if that is what ends up happening. Not only do you get a tougher first round matchup as an eight seed, but your reward if you win is likely a date with one of the top ranked teams in the country.

The Bulldogs are set to make the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row, something they haven't done since 2001-2002. It is also the third season in a row in which Georgia has won 20 or more games in a season under head coach Mike White.

Last season, Georgia made the NCAA tournament and faced off against Gonzaga in the first round. Their postseason was short lived as they were a first round exit in brutal fashion. This season, they are looking to stay alive longer during March Madness and continue to improve upon the results Coach White has brought to Georgia.

Selection Sunday 2026 is on March 15, 2026. The Men’s NCAA Tournament bracket will be revealed at 6 p.m. ET on CBS