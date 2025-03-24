Georgia Bulldogs Creep Up Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
The Georgia Bulldogs creeped up a spot in the latest college baseball rankings.
The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released courtesy of D1baseball and the Georgia Bulldogs saw some movement this week. After completing the sweep in Gainesville, Florida this weekend, Georgia is now ranked the third-best team in the country. Last week they stayed out at No. 4.
Georgia was arguably the most impressive team in the country this past weekend. They didn't have a midweek game last week so they were prepared to face their conference rival Florida. The Bulldogs proceeded to put 40 total runs this weekend.
Friday's game was won in dramatic fashion as Georgia took the lead late in the ball game and slammed the door on Florida in the bottom of the ninth to take the first game 9-8. On Saturday and Sunday though, it was all Dawgs. The second game Georgia proceeded to win 17-2 and then on Sunday they run ruled Florida in seven innings by a final score of 15-4.
Georgia had not won a series in Gainesville since 2006 and this year they not only won the series, they completed a sweep in dominant fashion. And as a result, D1baseball figured it was time to give them a bump in the latest rankings.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Clemson
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Southern Miss
- Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- DBU
- Louisville
- UC Irvine
- Stanford
- North Carolina
- Troy
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Georgia Tech
Georgia will have a midweek game against West Georgia on Tuesday and then will play the Auburn Tigers for a three-game series at Foley Field next weekend.
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily