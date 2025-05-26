Georgia Bulldogs Get Final Look at NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections
The Georgia Bulldogs got one final look at their NCAA baseball field of 64 projection.
The NCAA baseball selection show takes place on Monday and Georgia officially locked down a host spot for the regional round on Sunday. Now it's just a matter of figuring out who Georgia will be hosting in the first round.
According to D1Baseball, the Bulldogs will be hosting Northeastern, Louisville and Bethune-Cookman.
The NCAA Regionals are set to begin on Friday, May 30th, 2025, with first pitches scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET. The action will continue through the weekend as teams across the country battle to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals and inch closer to Omaha.
Georgia has been stellar at home this season as they are 29-4 at Foley Field, so them landing a hosting seed has them sitting in a good position.
Last year Georgia also hosted the regional round and then moved on to play in the Super Regional round as well. They faced NC State and came just a game short of making it to Omaha in Wes Johnson's first year as Georgia's head coach.
Georgia has found their success this season through their offense, especially at home, so they will hope to keep that rolling into the regional round and maybe their bats can carry them to a trip to Omaha and a shot at the College World Series.
For those who want to watch the selection show, it will be broadcasted at noon on ESPN 2.
