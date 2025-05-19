Georgia Bulldogs in a Premium Position Heading Into the SEC Baseball Tournament
The Georgia Bulldogs are in a premium position heading into the SEC Baseball Tournament.
The Georgia Bulldogs ended their regular season the baseball diamond with a conference series win over Texas A&M. The final win of the weekend gave the Dawgs their 18th win against SEC opponents this season. Now they are locked in as the fifth seed for the SEC tournament and Georgia is in a premium position heading into postseason.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, Georgia ranks No. 1 in the country for RPI, which is a metric used by the NCAA to rank teams based on their strength of schedule and overall performance. On top of that, in the latest field of 64 projections from D1baseball, Georgia was listed as a host and the fifth-best top seed. Meaning they would also host a Super Regional as well.
Georgia is slated to play the winner of Kentucky and Oklahoma, both of which they won their series against during the regular season. If they beat the Sooners or the Wildcats, Georgia will then move on to play Vanderbilt in the quarterfinal round.
While it would be nice for Georgia to make a run in the SEC tournament, ultimately, it likely won't affect their seeding if they win or lose. The Bulldogs did enough during the regular season to give them a firm grip on their current postseason projection.
Last season, Georgia advanced to the super regional round and faced off against NC State, but fell one game short of making it to Omaha. This season, they will look to final punch their ticket to the College World Series.
