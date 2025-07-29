Dawgs Daily

Georgia Bulldogs Land Top Transfer Portal Class in College Baseball

The Georgia Bulldogs have landed the top transfer portal class in college baseball.

Jonathan Williams

Georgia coach Wes Johnson speaks with Texas A&M coach Michael Earley before the start of a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025.
Georgia coach Wes Johnson speaks with Texas A&M coach Michael Earley before the start of a NCAA baseball game against Texas A&M in Athens, Ga., on Friday, May 16, 2025. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Georgia Bulldogs baseball program had yet another successful season under head coach Wes Johnson. After making the Super Regionals in his first year, the Bulldogs made postseason play again, only this time they were eliminated in the regional round. However, right after the season ended, Johnson and his staff got to work and have now landed the top transfer portal class in college baseball.

Georgia took 20 players out of the portal this offseason, and of those 20, 15 of them are rated inside of the top 250, according to 64analytics. Of the top 25 transfer classes, the next highest number for top 250 players was 10, which is held by Mississippi State.

It should be noted that Juan Cruz, a transfer from Alabama State, was set to play for Georgia this upcoming season but was drafted by the Washington Nationals and elected to sign with the organization. Cruz would have been another top 250 player to join Georgia's roster this season.

Some other notable names announced before the draft that they would be returning to Georgia for another season. Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch will both be staying in Athens for another season, both of whom were regular starters in the lineup for Georgia last season.

The Dawgs also lost their fair share of players to the portal as 11 total entered the portal this offseason, but Coach Johnson has done everything he can to ensure the Bulldogs are right back in the mix for postseason play next year despite the losses.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Access Georgia/South Carolina/Tennessee Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams.

