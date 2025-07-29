Georgia Bulldogs Land Top Transfer Portal Class in College Baseball
The Georgia Bulldogs have landed the top transfer portal class in college baseball.
The Georgia Bulldogs baseball program had yet another successful season under head coach Wes Johnson. After making the Super Regionals in his first year, the Bulldogs made postseason play again, only this time they were eliminated in the regional round. However, right after the season ended, Johnson and his staff got to work and have now landed the top transfer portal class in college baseball.
Georgia took 20 players out of the portal this offseason, and of those 20, 15 of them are rated inside of the top 250, according to 64analytics. Of the top 25 transfer classes, the next highest number for top 250 players was 10, which is held by Mississippi State.
It should be noted that Juan Cruz, a transfer from Alabama State, was set to play for Georgia this upcoming season but was drafted by the Washington Nationals and elected to sign with the organization. Cruz would have been another top 250 player to join Georgia's roster this season.
Some other notable names announced before the draft that they would be returning to Georgia for another season. Tre Phelps and Kolby Branch will both be staying in Athens for another season, both of whom were regular starters in the lineup for Georgia last season.
The Dawgs also lost their fair share of players to the portal as 11 total entered the portal this offseason, but Coach Johnson has done everything he can to ensure the Bulldogs are right back in the mix for postseason play next year despite the losses.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily