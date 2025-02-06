Georgia Bulldogs Predicted to be Contenders by SEC Coaches
The Georgia Bulldogs are predicted to be contenders in the SEC this season according to the preseason SEC coaches poll.
The Georgia Bulldogs baseball team is coming off an impressive season in their first year under head coach Wes Johnson. The Dawgs came up just a game short for a trip to Omaha after being eliminated by North Carolina State in the Super Regional round. They were contenders last season and they are projected to be contenders again this season.
The SEC coaches preseason poll was released on Wednesday and the Bulldogs were predicted to finish sixth overall in the conference. Last season Georgia went 43-17 and 17-13 in conference play. They lost their star slugger Charlie Condon to the MLB draft but they return some keynote players as well.
2025 SEC Coaches Preseason Poll:
1. Texas A&M (10) – 228
2. Tennessee (1) – 215
3. Arkansas (3) – 214
4. LSU (1) – 204
5. Florida (1) – 183
6. Georgia – 165
7. Vanderbilt – 156
8. Texas – 146
9. Mississippi State – 112
10. Kentucky - 102
11. Oklahoma – 101
12. Auburn – 100
13. Alabama – 98
14. South Carolina - 61
15. Ole Miss – 60
16. Missouri – 31
SEC coaches also voted on preseason All-SEC honors. Outfielder Tre Phelps and relief pitcher Alton Davis were awarded first team honors. Third baseman Slate Alford was awarded second-team honors.
Georgia will start their season on Feb. 14 against Quinnipiac University in a two game series. Conference play will start for the Bulldogs on March 14th against the Kentucky Wildcats.
