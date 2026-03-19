Georgia Bulldogs Could Be Missing a Major Contributor For Their March Madness Opener

The Georgia Bulldogs could be missing a major contributor for their opening game in the March Madness tournament.

March is here, which means one of the most iconic tournaments in sports has arrived, as college basketball fans gear up for the March Madness tournament. The Georgia Bulldogs are scheduled to play in this year's tournament, and have secured a spot for the second consecutive season under head coach Mike White.

During last season's March Madness Tournament, Georgia was promptly eliminated by Gonzaga, a team that has a rich history of performing well in the tournament. This season, the Dawgs are looking to have a much more successful outcome.

While this is an extremely exciting time for Georgia fans, the team has received some unfortunate news in the lead up to their tournament appearance. According to the latest injury report, the Bulldogs may be down a massive contributor for Thursday night's game.

Georgia Bulldogs Could Be Missing Major Contributor for March Madness Tournament

Jan 28, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs guard Jordan Ross (3) goes to the basket against Tennessee Volunteers forward J.P. Estrella (13) at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Bulldogs guard, Jordan Ross has been listed as "questionable," which means there is a significant chance he will be unavailable for the contest. Ross is currently averaging 6.6 points per contest and nearly three assists.

While Ross is not the Dawgs' leading scorer, the guard is currently averaging just under 21 minutes of play time, and started multiple games for the Bulldogs throughout the team's regular season. Should he be unavailable, it would be a massive loss for Georgia.

Ross has missed action due to injury in prior a contest this season. The guard was unavailable for a regular season matchup against South Carolina due to an ankle injury. Georgia would go on to win the contest 87-68. However, St. Louis will likely be a more formidable opponent for the Dawgs than South Carolina.

As of now, St. Louis does not have any players currently listed on the injury report, and the ninth-seed Billikens are likely to have a full roster at their disposal come tip-off.

A final injury report for this contest will be released two hours before tip-off. The Bulldogs and Saint Louis are scheduled to begin their round of 32 game at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 19th.