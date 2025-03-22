Georgia Bulldogs vs Florida Gators Final Score: Georgia Takes The Series
Brian Curley and the Georgia offense dominate in a 17-2 victory over the Florida Gators.
Junior RHP Brian Curley got the start for Georgia on the mound and pitched an absolute gem. Curley went 5 shutout innings with 5 strikeouts. Georgia has been struggling to find consistency from its starting pitching, Curley produced the best start of the season from a Bulldog pitcher.
Georgia took the lead early in this game, which has not been a common occurrence so far this season. Henry Hunter crushed a double into the gap on the first pitch of the game, setting up Robbie Burnett who belted a two-run home run.
Brennan Hudson hit a two-run home run in the top of the second to extend Georgia’s lead to 4-0. This was Hudson's first hit as a Bulldog.
Kolby Branch homered in the fourth and Christain Adams homered in the fifth. Adams's home run was his first as a Bulldog. Devin Obee homered in both the fifth and the ninth as Georgia added to its NCAA-leading home run total. Obee has been heating up at the plate as of late.
Georgia picks up its first series win over Florida since 2022 and its first series win in Gainesville since 2006. The Bulldogs will look to sweep the series tomorrow with the first pitch set for 1 pm.
