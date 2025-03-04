Georgia Bulldogs vs High Point Panthers Final Score: Georgia Extends Win Streak
Georgia defeated High Point 8-4 Tuesday afternoon, extending the Bulldogs' win streak to 11 games.
High Point scored in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead. That lead would quickly deteriorate as Ryan Black and Slate Alford hit back-to-back homers to lead off the bottom of the first.
For Ryan Black, this was his second home run in as many at bats, leading off this game with a home run and walking off Georgia's final game against FGCU with a home run.
Slate Alford continued his red hot start to this season with the solo home run in the first and an RBI single in the second.
Two of Georgia’s typical weekend starters, Kolten Smith and Leighton Finley, each pitched one inning today. Finley pitched a 1,2,3 inning in the fourth with a strikeout.
Smith pitched the fifth inning and gave up a home run to Koni Durschlag who is batting .500 on the season for High Point. Smith did not allow any more runs and struck out two batters swinging in the inning. Finley and Smith will be at the top of the Bulldogs starting rotation as SEC play approaches.
With a 5-3 lead in the seventh inning, Matthew Hoskins came in to pitch for UGA. Hoskins inherited runners on first and second with no outs. The Junior pitcher escaped the inning, only allowing one run to score on a sacrifice fly.
Tre Phelps and Christian Adams hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the seventh to extend Georgia’s lead to 2. This was Adams’s first RBI as a Bulldog. Robbie Burnett extended Georgia’s lead even more with a 2 RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.
Georgia will be back at home tomorrow for an in-state matchup against Georgia State.
Other Georgia News:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Speak With Other NFL Teams
- Pair of Georgia Bulldogs Listed as Top-100 Returning Players in College Football
- Former Georgia Safety Has Humorous Reaction to Bulldogs' Offseason Training
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily