Georgia's Wes Johnson Shuts Down Speculation of Him Taking Mississippi State Job
Georgia head baseball coach Wes Johnson has shut down the recent speculation of him taking the Mississippi State job.
The Georgia Bulldogs are on another tear this season on the baseball diamond. The program made it to the super regional round in Wes Johnson's first year as the head coach, and now they are set to make another postseason run in his second year with the program. However, Johnson has recently been linked to a job opening in the SEC.
Mississippi State recently made the decision to move on from head coach Chris Lemonis. The program is now searching for a new head coach, and Johnson has been linked as a potential option. Johnson was recently asked about his interest in the job, and he quickly shut down any speculation.
“I love Georgia. I have no plans to venture to Starkville. I’ll just say that," Johnson said.
Johnson currently holds an 82-28 record at the University of Georgia. In the most recent top 25 rankings, Baseball America and Perfect Game ranked the Bulldogs as the number one team in the country. They are also projected to host the regional round of postseason play and would also host the super regional round if they advance for the second season in a row.
The Bulldogs hoped Johnson would elevate the program to new heights when they hired him, and he has done exactly that in just two seasons with the team. And it sounds like he plans to keep moving forward with the program past this season.
