Georgia vs Alabama - Bulldogs Being Their Final Road Series
This weekend brings a marquee matchup in SEC baseball as the #6 Georgia Bulldogs head to Tuscaloosa to take on the #23 Alabama Crimson Tide in a series loaded with postseason implications. First pitch for the opener is scheduled for Friday, May 9th, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. ET and will be streamed live on SECNetwork+.
For Alabama, fans could see right-hander Tyler Fay take the mound. Quick has been a steady presence in the rotation, posting a 0-1 record with a 4.63 ERA on the season. His ability to work deep into games and control the tempo will be critical if the Tide hopes to slow down Georgia’s explosive offense.
On the other side, Georgia is expected to counter with right-hander Brian Curley. Curley enters the weekend with a sharp 2.96 ERA and a 3-2 record. Georgia will need him to bring his best stuff as they aim to quiet the Alabama bats in a tough road environment.
This series is a big opportunity for Georgia not just to pad their win total, but to make a serious statement. Strong pitching performances and timely hitting will be essential if the Bulldogs want to secure a road series win. If Georgia can come out on top, it would provide a major boost to their RPI and significantly enhance their chances of hosting both a regional and super regional in Athens later this postseason.
With both teams battling for SEC positioning and postseason leverage, expect a high-intensity weekend in Tuscaloosa.
