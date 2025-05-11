Georgia vs Alabama Final Score: Alabama Evens The Series
Alabama won 9-3, evening the series in a game that started on Friday and ended on Sunday due to weather.
Georgia picked up right where they left off in game one to start this game, scoring two runs in the top of the first with an RBI groundout from Robbie Burnett and an RBI single from Tre Phelps. Alabama responded immediately in the bottom of the first, plating four runs highlighted by a monster home run from Justin Lebron.
Alabama added two more runs in the fourth with a two-run home run from Bryce Fowler to make the score 6-2.
The game was delayed in the top of the fifth due to weather. Most of the game to that point had been played in the rain, however, the rain picked up, giving the umpires no other option but to stop play. After a rainy day on Saturday, game two was finally able to resume play on Sunday at 11 am.
Ryan Black hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, getting the Bulldogs within three runs of the lead. Alabama center fielder Richie Bonomolo Jr. crushed a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, extending the Alabama lead to 9-3.
With this win, Alabama forces a rubber match. Georgia will have Leighton Finley on the mound as they try to take the series in Tuscaloosa. Game three will be a seven-inning contest.
