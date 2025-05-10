Georgia vs Alabama Final Score: Georgia Makes A Statement In Game One.
Georgia run ruled Alabama 19-3 in game one of the double header.
The biggest question surrounding the UGA baseball team heading into this series was the offense’s production away from Foley Field. Georgia scored a season high 19 runs in game one, more than they scored in all three games combined against Missouri last weekend.
Kolby Branch (2), Slate Alford, Ryan Black, Tre Phelps, and Henry Hunter all homered in the game as the Bulldogs run-ruled Alabama in seven innings. Tre Phelps led the Bulldogs with six RBIs. After a slow start coming back from injury, the Preseason All-American has been crushing the ball in the last few series.
Brian Curley gave UGA another quality start, striking out nine and giving up just two runs in five innings. Curley did not have great command today, however, he found a way to give Georgia exactly what it needed.
Georgia’s performance at the plate in this one could go a long way in creating confidence away from Athens, however, Alabama’s ace Riley Quick will pitch game two as the Tide will be extra motivated to even the series.
