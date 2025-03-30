Georgia vs Auburn Final Score: Georgia Sweeps Series With Walk Off Home Run
Daniel Jackson crushed a walk-off home run to the bleachers in right to win the game 9-6 and complete Georgia's series sweep of the Auburn Tigers.
Ike Irish homered in the first inning as Auburn took the early lead once again on Saturday. Georgia answered, taking the lead in the bottom of the first with an RBI walk from Christian Adams and a sacrifice fly from Nolan McCarthy.
Auburn wasted no time tying the game as Chase Fralick hit a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Fralick homered in both games of the doubleheader.
Down 2-3 in the bottom of the sixth, Slate Alford hit a leadoff double to right field. Nolan McCarthy singled, and a pitch hit Dan Jackson. Henry Hunter hit an RBI groundout to tie the game, followed by an Infield RBI single from Kolby Branch to give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.
Bristol Carter doubled to lead off the top of the ninth for Auburn and later scored on a groundout from Ike Irish. Brian Zeldin retired the next two batters, keeping the game tied at 4-4. Georgia went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, sending the game to the tenth inning.
Bub Terrell crushed a two-run home run to give Auburn a 6-4 lead heading into the bottom of the inning.
Ryland Zaborowski singled to left, Slate Alford singled to center, and Christian Adams drew a walk to load the bases. Nolan McCarthy stepped up to the plate and hit a ground ball towards the pitcher, whose throw was wide of home, allowing two runs to score.
Daniel Jackson stepped up to the plate and crushed a walk-off 3-run homer to the bleachers in right field. This was Jackson's fourth home run is as many games and an incredible moment at Foley Field.
Georgia will play a midweek game against Queens on Tuesday before heading to Austin for a three-game series against the Texas Longhorns next weekend.
