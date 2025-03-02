Georgia vs FGCU Final Score: Georgia Sweeps The Series
Ryan Black crushed a walk off home run in the bottom of the ninth to secure the 4-3 win and series sweep for UGA.
FGCU took a 3-0 lead in the sixth with an RBI single from Robert Moya and an RBI groundout from Tyler Herb.
Georgia struggled with runners in scoring position in this game and ended up leaving 10 runners on base in the first 6 innings. For a team that has been incredible offensively as of late, this was surprising to see. Fortunately for UGA, the bats got going a little bit in the seventh inning.
Tre Phelps hit an infield single that put UGA on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Georgia would then leave the bases loaded again to end the inning.
Ryland Zaborowski led off the eighth inning with a double to left. Sophomore Trey King hit a single the other way in the next at bat. The Bulldogs ended up getting one run in the eighth from a Slate Alford RBI groundout.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Tre Phelps got hit by a pitch. This set the stage for Ryan Black who stepped up to the plate and belted a no doubt walk off home run. The transfer second basemen now has his breakout moment as a Georgia Bulldog.
