Georgia vs Georgia Tech: Bulldogs Looking to Add Another Ranked Win
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to add another ranked win to their resume in a mid-week matchup against Georgia Tech.
College baseball fans are in for a treat as two in-state powerhouses, #5 Georgia and #14 Georgia Tech, face off in a high-stakes midweek clash on Tuesday, April 15th, at Truist Park the home of the Atlanta Braves.
Georgia Tech enters the matchup riding high after a series win over California. The Yellow Jackets are led by standout outfielder Drew Burress, whose electric bat and all-around play have been a driving force behind their rise in the rankings. Burress continues to make noise on the national stage and will be a key player to watch under the lights at Truist.
On the other side, the Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off an eye-opening series victory over previously top-ranked Arkansas. The Dawgs, currently ranked #5 in the nation, have been fueled by Kolby Branch’s leadership at the plate and a deep, consistent pitching staff that has shut down some of the best lineups in the country. Georgia’s arms will be tested again by a potent Yellow Jacket offense.
What makes this rivalry game even more special is the venue Truist Park. The MLB atmosphere adds an exciting layer to a series that already carries plenty of emotion and tradition. It’s not often that college teams get the chance to square off in a big-league stadium, and this game promises to be a memorable one.
While the game won’t be televised, fans can catch every pitch by tuning in to the live audio broadcast at GeorgiaDogs.com. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
