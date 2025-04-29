Georgia vs Kennesaw State - Bulldogs Looking to Build a Win Streak
The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to build a win streak against Kennesaw State.
Georgia recently went on a rough patch as their offense went cold and it seemed like they had lost a bit of their mojo. They might have found it again though over the weekend against Oklahoma as they won the last two games to take the series. The Bulldogs are now 35-11 on the year, 12-9 in conference play and 26-3 at home.
On Tuesday, they will be hosting Kennesaw State for a single game matchup. The Owls are 22-21 on the season. The two teams met earlier in the year and Georgia came out on top in dramatic fashion. A home run from Slate Alford in the seventh and a home run from Ryan Black in eighth tied the game up and Georgia went on to take the lead in the top of the ninth before Brian Curley went and slammed on the door on the Owls.
The game against the Owls will be Georgia's final non conference game of the season. Georgia just concluded an 11-game stretch against ranked opponents, going 5-6 and that included a season-long five-game losing streak.
The Bulldogs are batting .291 with a .571 slugging percentage and an NCAA-leading 112 home runs. They have a .420 OB%, been hit 96 times plus are 51-for-58 in stolen bases. KSU is batting .270 with a .430 slugging percentage and 45 home runs.
Tuesday's game is set to start at 7:30 PM and will be streamed on SEC Network this evening.
