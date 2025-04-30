Georgia vs Kennesaw State Final Score: Georgia Sweeps The Season Series
Georgia wins its last midweek game of the season over in-state rival Kennesaw State 9-2.
Kennesaw State got off to a fast start, getting on the board in the top of the first when Nate Anderson scored from third. Georgia wasted no time responding as Kolby Branch deposited an RBI single to left field to tie the game.
Slate Alford gave Georgia the lead in the bottom of the second with a double down the left field line. Alford has been swinging a hot bat lately and showed no signs of cooling down today.
The Bulldogs added two more runs in the third and the fifth, courtesy of a Daniel Jackson sacrifice fly and Nolan McCarthy scoring on a wild pitch. Robbie Burnett crushed an SEC-leading 18th home run to right in the bottom of the sixth, making the score 6-1.
Georgia added three more runs in the seventh with an RBI double from Brennan Hudson and an RBI triple from Slate Alford. Brennan Hudson now has seven hits in his Georgia career, and all seven of them have been for extra bases.
Georgia goes on the road to Columbia this weekend for a series against the last-place Missouri Tigers. First pitch of game one is scheduled for Friday at 7 pm.
